As Edgar Martinez continues his quest for 75 percent and election to the Baseball Hall of Fame, keep coming back here for updates as he makes his biggest strides yet.

Year-by-year vote percentage 2016: 43.4% 2015: 27% 2014: 25.2% 2013: 35.9% 2012: 36.5% 2011: 32.9% 2010: 36.2%

Hall of Fame credentials .312/.418/.515, 309 HR, 514 2B, 1,1261 RBI Seven-time all-star Five-time DH of the year WAR: 68.3 (t-77 all-time) JAWS: 56.0 (HOF standard: 54.6)

Martinez received 43.4 percent of the vote in 2016 and 27 percent in 2015. He’s polling in the high-60s this year, though do temper any expectations, as vote totals tend to drop from non-public ballots. Last year, Martinez appeared on 47.1 percent of public ballots but received nearly 4 percent fewer actual votes.

These numbers will be updated as ballots are released. The Hall of Fame class of 2017 will be officially announced Jan. 18.

Total votes: 124

Total ballots: 183

Percentage: 67.8%

vs. 2016: +29 votes

Darker shade=vote gained or lost

Special thanks to Hall of Fame ballot aficionado Ryan Thibodaux for compiling ballots. Follow him on Twitter @NotMrTibbs and view his comprehensive spreadsheet here.

(did not vote for Martinez)

“Readers suggested some very good players. Edgar Martinez and Larry Walker received the most mentions. If I had 12 slots, both would also be on my ballot. This year, they didn’t make it.”

(voted for Martinez for the first time)

“Every year Edgar Martinez has appeared on the ballot, I’ve stared at his stats, looking for the kind of dominance that would make up for not playing defense.

“I looked at the stats again this year, but I also looked back at who Martinez was. I covered the American League during almost his entire career, and without fail, opponents considered him one of the best hitters in the game.”

(voted for Martinez for the first time)

“I finally moved over to vote for Edgar, as his lack of MVP clout may have been unfair to a degree due to his position as a DH, his low Q rating and his locale so far away from most everyone else in Seattle. He truly was a great hitter, and meets the standard. It also wasn’t his fault Seattle was very likely way too slow to promote him to the majors, which hurt his counting stats.”

(voted for Martinez for the first time)

“I have passed on Edgar four times and now I’m voting for him. Yes. I have heard about it loud and detailed from Edgar fans four previous times. And now I guess I won’t. … You reassess. You hear other arguments through the years. You re-think each candidate in the context of all the other candidates and your own changing judgment. …

“And this article by Jay Jaffe on SI.com specifically is what really got me to reassess my thinking on Martinez, who I’d skipped over mainly because he spent so much of his career as DH … But as Jaffe reinforced, DHs are penalized about 17 runs a year in the WAR calculations, and Martinez still is 112th in all-time WAR, tied with HOF-er Eddie Murray and right behind HOF-er Tony Gwynn. …

“I didn’t really make it strictly Edgar vs. Vladimir vs. Walker for one spot… but when I started measuring all three, I kept coming up with Edgar as the clear winner.”

(the lone voter to drop Martinez from his ballot after voting for him last year)

“I’d be willing to vote for Edgar Martinez, Mike Mussina, Tim Raines and Larry Walker, but the rules allow me to pick only one more. I’ll make it Raines, since he is on the ballot for the 10th time and won’t get many more chances.”