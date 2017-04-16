It’s only the second time the Mariners manager has been tossed, but he wasn’t pleased about how umpire C.B. Bucknor handled a foul-ball call.

This wasn’t for show.

Manager Scott Servais believed he was right and C.B. Bucknor was wrong and he was letting the veteran umpire know it with a fair amount of ire and intensity after the end of the sixth inning of Seattle’s walkoff 8-7 win. It wasn’t so much a matter of if Servais would be ejected but when.

Bucknor eventually tossed Servais after their “discussion” continued to escalate. Servais exited to a standing ovation from the crowd of 19,678.

While some managers will use ejections and arguments with umpires to prove a point or to motivate their team, this wasn’t the case.

Asked if the anger on the inside, matched the anger he was showing, Servais replied with a wry smile: “Uh- huh, yeah, it did.”

So what got the normally reserved Servais so heated?

It started with a broken-bat ground ball from Leonys Martin that started in foul territory and kicked back toward the line before going over the bag. It was gloved behind the bag and on the line by first baseman Mike Napoli, who ran to first for the tag.

Home-plate umpire Mark Carlson never made a motion of fair or foul because it was Bucknor’s call with the ball going over the bag. Bucknor did nothing at first. But when people began to look at him for a call, he raised both hands and signaled foul.

Then it became strange. Napoli turned and said something to Bucknor, who then made the out signal.

A displeased Servais came out of the dugout to argue.

“He called a foul ball,” Servais said. “And then all of the sudden without conferencing with the home-plate umpire, he called it a fair ball. How does one person change his mind like that? Obviously, whether it was fair or foul, he called foul ball so it’s a foul ball. He didn’t conference with the home-plate umpire. Obviously, the umpires want to get the call right. But there is a way to do it.”

Bucknor, who is no favorite of managers past and present as he can be contentious and condescending, listened to Servais’ objections while also interjecting his own thoughts.

“It’s one of those times where I thought he was totally wrong with how the whole situation was handled and I let him know,” he said.

It’s also understandable that Servais might have a fair amount of frustration building in him.

“It’s been a rough start to our season,” Servais said. “And we are starting to get some momentum going. I’ve talked to the players about dialing up the intensity along with the coaches and myself. These games are all important. We know where we are at. We dug ourselves a little hole and we are starting to climb out of it. We’ve got to fight and claw for everything.”

It was the second ejection of Servais’ career. His first came against the Cardinals on June 26 at Safeco Field, arguing a check-swing call.

The players didn’t mind seeing it.

“It’s always a good thing when you see your skipper go out and battle for you,” said Jarrod Dyson. “I thought the call was a foul ball. And it fired us up.”

Notes

• The Mariners’ rally in the ninth allowed Edwin Diaz, who gave up a solo homer in the top of the ninth, to get his first MLB win.

• Guillermo Heredia had three hits, including a homer and scored three runs.

• Mitch Haniger extended his hitting streak to 10 games with his three-run homer off Cole Hamels in the third inning.