The San Francisco Giants stayed alive in a National League Division Series by beating the visiting Chicago Cubs 6-5 in 13 innings. The Cubs lead the best-of-five NLDS 2-1.

SAN FRANCISCO – Joe Panik doubled to drive in Brandon Crawford, who led off the 13th inning with a double, to give the San Francisco Giants a 6-5 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Monday night in Game 3 of their National League Division Series.

The Cubs lead the best-of-five NLDS 2-1.

Kris Bryant hit a tying, two-run homer off Sergio Romo in the ninth inning, Albert Almora Jr. made a game-saving catch moments later and the Cubs forced extra innings.

Chicago starter Jake Arrieta hit a three-run homer in the second inning, the first by a pitcher off Madison Bumgarner in his seven-year big-league career.

That ended Bumgarner’s postseason scoreless streak at 24 innings. The left-hander had also thrown 24 straight shutout innings with the Giants facing postseason elimination, a separate string that was snapped as well.

Buster Posey hit an RBI single for the Giants in the third and Brandon Belt had a sacrifice fly in the fifth. Cubs closer Aroldis Chapman relieved with two on in the eighth, trying for the second six-out save of his career, and wild-card star Conor Gillaspie tripled to give San Francisco a 4-3 lead.

Crawford added an RBI single, but Bryant’s home run off the top of the left-field fence tied the score in the ninth.

Almora made a diving grab in deep right field on Posey’s sinking liner in the bottom half and doubled up Belt at first base for an inning-ending double play.

The Cubs will send John Lackey to the mound for Game 4 on Tuesday. Matt Moore will pitch for the Giants.

Nationals take 2-1 series lead

LOS ANGELES – They changed the manager. They changed the culture. They changed the composition of the starting rotation, the philosophy of the bullpen and the mindset of the lineup.

And yet here they are, toes hanging over the precipice of another early winter. The Los Angeles Dodgers found themselves one defeat away from a first-round playoff exit for the third year in a row after an 8-3 loss to Washington in Game 3 of the best-of-five National League Division Series.

“We’re not afraid of this,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “It’s been a long season, a lot of highs and lows. But I know there’s no quit in our guys.”

Fear is not the issue. Execution is.

Down 2-1 after three games, the rotation remains unreliable. The lineup consists of Justin Turner, Corey Seager and an assortment of men merely carrying bats to the plate. After a stunning, two-run, pinch-hit homer by Carlos Ruiz pulled the team close Monday, the offense could not advance a runner to second base.

The Dodgers elected to wait until Tuesday morning to announce the starter for Game 4. The choice appears to be either Clayton Kershaw on three days of rest or 20-year-old rookie Julio Urias. As the team debated the decision, it appeared to be kicking around three scenarios for the potential Game 5: Kershaw, Urias or perhaps even Rich Hill on short rest with Urias backing him up.

“You know I can’t say anything until Doc says anything,” Kershaw said as he walked out of the clubhouse.

Roberts might have no other choice besides Kershaw. He exhausted his bullpen Monday as the first postseason start of Kenta Maeda’s career veered close to a catastrophe. Maeda lasted three innings and surrendered four runs.

To salt the wound, closer Kenley Jansen combusted in the ninth. Nationals outfielder Jayson Werth unleashed a titanic solo homer. Three more runs scored after Josh Reddick dropped a fly ball at the wall in right field. The deluge of runs virtually emptied Dodger Stadium.

“You can’t worry about what’s happened in the last two days,” Jansen said. “We’ve got to flip the script.”

The team landed in Los Angeles around 11 p.m. on Sunday. Dodgers players trickled into the ballpark less than 12 hours later. The quick turnaround, wrought by Saturday’s rainout on a night without rain and a broadcast schedule tilted toward showing the Chicago Cubs in prime time, meant both teams suffered.

On the mound for Washington stood the sort of nemesis who has befuddled the Dodgers all season. His ability mattered little. Gio Gonzalez throws with his left hand, which makes him the type of pitcher capable of defusing the Los Angeles lineup.

Gonzalez posted a 4.57 earned-run average this season. Turner walked and Seager walloped a double on the first pitch for his third straight first-inning RBI in this series.