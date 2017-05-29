C.J. Cron doubled in former Mariner Dustin Ackley for the Bees’ walkoff victory.

By
The Seattle Times

C.J. Cron doubled in Dustin Ackley in the bottom of the ninth and the Salt Lake Bees earned a 2-1 victory over the visiting Tacoma Rainiers on Monday night before 7,773 at Smith’s Ballpark.

Ackley, the former Mariner, opened the ninth with a single and scored on Cron’s double to center.

Tacoma (30-20) scored in the second on Andrew Aplin’s home run.

The Bees (28-24) tied the score in the sixth on Kaleb Cowart’s double, scoring Bo Way.

Aplin, Danny Muno and D.J. Peterson each had two hits for the Rainiers.

Seattle Times staff