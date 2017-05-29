C.J. Cron doubled in former Mariner Dustin Ackley for the Bees’ walkoff victory.
C.J. Cron doubled in Dustin Ackley in the bottom of the ninth and the Salt Lake Bees earned a 2-1 victory over the visiting Tacoma Rainiers on Monday night before 7,773 at Smith’s Ballpark.
Ackley, the former Mariner, opened the ninth with a single and scored on Cron’s double to center.
Tacoma (30-20) scored in the second on Andrew Aplin’s home run.
The Bees (28-24) tied the score in the sixth on Kaleb Cowart’s double, scoring Bo Way.
Aplin, Danny Muno and D.J. Peterson each had two hits for the Rainiers.
