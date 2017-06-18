Boog Powell’s three-run homer provided the scoring for the Rainiers.
Carlos Perez hit a sacrifice fly in the ninth inning, driving in Cesar Puello with the go-ahead run, as the Salt Lake Bees beat the Tacoma Rainiers 4-3 before, 7,028 on Sunday at Cheney Stadium.
Puello scored after he reached base with a double and advanced to third on a sacrifice fly by Ramon Flores.
Boog Powell hit a three-run homer for the Rainiers.
At Everett 6, Hillsboro 3
Jonas Lantigua hit two doubles and drove in two runs to lead the AquaSox past the Hops.
Joseph Rosa homered for the AquaSox (2-2).
