Weber allows three hits in Rainiers’ shutout of Baby Cakes.

By
The Seattle Times

Ryan Weber pitched seven shutout innings and the Tacoma Rainiers earned a 2-0 victory over the New Orleans Baby Cakes on Monday night at Cheney Stadium.

Weber (2-0) allowed three hits, struck out three and walked one in his best outing of the season. He has an 0.85 earned-run average.

Dean Kiekhefer pitched a perfect eighth and Emilio Pagan completed the shutout and picked up his second save.

Boog Powell doubled in Leonys Martin in the first inning and Daniel Vogelbach doubled to right to score Powell in the third inning.

New Orleans’ Stephen Fife (1-2) allowed two runs, one earned on five hits in six innings.

From sports-information reports.