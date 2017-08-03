Brandon Moss hit two home runs and Lorenzo Cain drove in the go-ahead run in the seventh inning as the Kansas City Royals beat the Seattle Mariners 6-4 on Thursday night.
The Royals rallied from deficits of 2-0 and 3-2 for their 32nd comeback victory. They snapped a three-game losing streak.
Moss homered in the fifth off Yovani Gallardo after Mike Moustakas had walked. That snapped a four-game homer-less skid for the Royals, which matched their longest drought of the season.
Moss also homered in eighth for his 11th career multihomer game.
Emilio Pagan (0-2) took the loss, giving up two runs, one unearned, in the seventh.
Wild things
|AL wild-card standings:
|Team
|W-L
|GB
|N.Y. Yankees
|57-50
|+2.0
|Kansas City
|56-51
|—
|Tampa Bay
|56-53
|1.0
|Seattle
|55-55
|2½
