KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Brandon Moss hit two home runs and Lorenzo Cain drove in the go-ahead run in the seventh inning as the Kansas City Royals beat the Seattle Mariners 6-4 on Thursday night.

The Royals rallied from deficits of 2-0 and 3-2 for their 32nd comeback victory. They snapped a three-game losing streak.

Moss homered in the fifth off Yovani Gallardo after Mike Moustakas had walked. That snapped a four-game homer-less skid for the Royals, which matched their longest drought of the season.

Friday

M’s @ Kansas City, 5:15 p.m., ROOT Sports

Moss also homered in eighth for his 11th career multihomer game.

Emilio Pagan (0-2) took the loss, giving up two runs, one unearned, in the seventh.

Wild things
AL wild-card standings:
Team W-L GB
N.Y. Yankees 57-50 +2.0
Kansas City 56-51
Tampa Bay 56-53 1.0
Seattle 55-55
