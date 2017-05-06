The Mariners lost 3-1 to the Rangers on Friday night in 13 innings.

Mariners manager Scott Servais rubbed the back of his neck and half-grimaced.

“We could could talk a long time about that game,” he said.

The Mariners lost 3-1 on Friday night in 13 innings.Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor struck the decisive blow — a two-run home run off rookie reliever Emilio Pagan — but that’s not the half of it.

Pagan was only pitching because not one but two Mariners’ relievers left the game with injuries — all in the span of three pitches in the 11th inning. In fact, when Pagan got the emergency call in the bullpen, he was actually in the bathroom.

It was that kind of day.

Friday began with news that starter James Paxton had been placed on the 10-day disabled list, and the rash of injuries only continued during the game: reliever Jean Machi left in the 11th inning after facing three batters. His replacement, Evan Marshall, threw all of two pitches before he, too, had to leave with an injury.

Machi walked two batters, got a double play and left the game after the training staff visited him. Servais said Machi left with a thumb injury; he couldn’t grip the ball because of a nerve issue in his thumb. Machi is day-to-day.

Enter Marshall, who grabbed his hamstring after he threw his second pitch and fell in pain. He had to be helped to the dugout and was on crutches after the game.

Servais said Marshall is going to miss “significant” time.

“It wasn’t pleasant,” Marshall said.

Pagan, who made his major-league debut just two days earlier, replaced Marshall and struck out Joey Gallo, mercifully ending one of the stranger innings of the season.

With Tony Zych unavailable — he’s still working his way back from offseason surgery — Pagan returned for the 12th inning, which he navigated 1-2-3. Then he ran into trouble right away in the 13th. Pagan walked Delino Deshields to start the inning before giving up the home run to Odor.

“I made a mistake, and he made me pay for it,” Pagan said.

The Mariner squandered chances to end the game before that point.

Shortstop Jean Segura led off the 10th inning with a double. But right fielder Ben Gamel struck out after he couldn’t get a bunt down, including on the third strike, which changed the inning with Cano, Cruz and Seager due up.

Tony Barnette, who attended Thomas Jefferson High School in Federal Way, then intentionally walked Robinson Cano to get to Nelson Cruz, who flied out to center field — a fly ball deep enough to score a runner from third had Gamel executed the sacrifice bunt.

Instead, Segura never left second.

“We’ve got to execute,” Servais said. “That’s a big part of the game, especially late in the game like that. Doing the little things really makes a difference. Getting the guy over to third there kind of changes the whole complexion of the inning.”

There was also the 11th inning, when Guillermo Heredia singled with one out — but tried to turn that single into a double and was thrown out at second.

And then there was the way the Rangers scored their run in the first inning.

With two outs and a runner on second, Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus floated a fly ball down the right-field line. Gamel chased the ball into the corner but couldn’t make the catch. The ball landed in foul territory.

But the Rangers challenged the call, and it was clear the ball glanced off Gamel’s glove in fair territory for a double. The run scored — the only run Yovani Gallardo allowed in six innings.

“Really shouldn’t have given up anything,” Servais said. “The ball down the line was a ball that probably could have been caught, too.”

The Mariners’ rotation took yet another hit with Paxton, who joined Felix Hernandez and Drew Smyly as starters on the disabled list. Always a part of the mix since day one, Gallardo’s spot in the rotation becomes even more important without Paxton and Hernandez, and on Friday, Gallardo was sharp, especially as the game went on.

“As thin as we are right now, with a few guys being out, they have to carry the load,” Servais said. “We have to be patient with them. I think we have to ride it out some nights and let them figure it out. But I thought Gallardo was very good tonight.

Gallardo allowed only four hits in six innings.

“With Felix going down and now Paxton, we’ve got to step it up,” Gallardo said. “It’s as simple as that. I think we understand that.”

The Mariners scored their only run in the fourth inning on a Cano solo home run, his sixth this season. The Mariners were 0 for 12 with runners in scoring position.

“We just couldn’t catch a break offensively,” Servais said.