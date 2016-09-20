Pregame notes, matchups and lineups ... rookie reliever Dan Altavilla continues to impress manager Scott Servais and the Mariners coaching staff with his poise in late-inning games.

Dan Altavilla didn’t expect his first experience of pitching in a hostile environment with postseason implications would come at home. But with Toronto Blue Jays fans filling most of Safeco Field on Monday night, Altavilla found himself feeling like the enemy in home territory when he stood on the mound.

“It was definitely nuts,” the rookie reliever said laughing. ” It felt like an away game honestly. I was throwing a pickoff move to first and getting booed.”

But the unfriendly surroundings didn’t get to him. Called on to pitch the top of the ninth in the Mariners’ 3-0 loss, Altavilla worked around a pair of hits for a scoreless inning. Altavilla gave up a leadoff single to Kevin Pillar, but got some help from his catcher Chris Iannetta, who threw Pillar out while trying to advance to second on a pitch in the dirt.

Altavilla gave up another single to Devon Travis, but coolly retired pinch hitter Michael Saunders and Edwin Encarnacion to end the inning.

“It was a great experience for Altavilla,” manager Scott Servais said. “A month ago, he was in Double A.”

Indeed, Altavilla, who was converted to a reliever this season, was called up on Aug. 27 after a solid season with Class AA Jackson, skipping the Class AAA level. The atmosphere on Monday night was slightly different than a Southern League game in Mobile in August. Servais made sure to remind his young reliever of that after the scoreless frame.

“I talked to the skipper and he was like, ‘how about that?'” Altavilla said. “It was a good learning experience for me. I was just trying to keep my emotions in check and it worked out fine.”

With a mid-90s fastball and an improving slider, Altavilla has pitched well, posting a 1.13 ERA in a 10 appearances. In eight innings, he’s allowed eight hits with a one earned run, a walk and six strikeouts. It’s earned him high leverage situations in key games.

“He’s done really well for a young guy coming up from Double-A,” Servais said. “You don’t quite know how he’s going to handle everything. Right when he got here, we were forced to put him into some situations that were a little tougher, some big games in Texas and stuff like that on the road and he handled it fine.”

The Mariners came into the season lacking in young power arms for the bullpen. But the meteoric emergence of Edwin Diaz as closer and Altavilla as a set-up man makes it not as necessary for a total overhaul of the relief staff in the offseason.

“I like what I see,” Servais said. “I think he has a very bright future ahead of him. As he continues to hone his craft on how to attack certain hitters with his stuff, I think it’s just going to get better.”

For Altavilla, the experience of each game — whether he pitches or not — provides something that he can use for further growth. It’s already made a difference.

“I’ve learned a lot since I’ve been here,” he said. “It’s really about keeping your emotions in check. If you show your emotions out there, you are going to get hurt and be out of the game quick. I think that’s been the biggest part for me.”

On this day in Mariners’ history

1986 – Mike Trujillo, in his second start, threw the second one-hitter in Mariners history, topping Kansas City, 3-0. Trujillo allowed only a first inning single to Jamie Quirk, and retired 25 of the final 27 batters.

– Mike Trujillo, in his second start, threw the second one-hitter in Mariners history, topping Kansas City, 3-0. Trujillo allowed only a first inning single to Jamie Quirk, and retired 25 of the final 27 batters. 1988 – Seattle topped the Kansas City Royals, 11-10, in a game in which the Mariners used a club-record eight pitchers. Seattle and KC combined for 31 hits, 19 LOBs, 7 errors, 4 home runs, 3 balks, 12 pitchers, 2 wild pitches and one passed ball.

– Seattle topped the Kansas City Royals, 11-10, in a game in which the Mariners used a club-record eight pitchers. Seattle and KC combined for 31 hits, 19 LOBs, 7 errors, 4 home runs, 3 balks, 12 pitchers, 2 wild pitches and one passed ball. 1995 – Andy Benes completes the three game sweep vs. Texas 11-2. Benes’ sixth win as a Mariner after being acquired at the July 31 trade deadline.

– Andy Benes completes the three game sweep vs. Texas 11-2. Benes’ sixth win as a Mariner after being acquired at the July 31 trade deadline. 1996 – The Mariners set a new club mark with their tenth straight win, 9-2 vs. Oakland. Seattle hit five HRs in the game including back-to-back-to-back homers by Alex Rodriguez, Ken Griffey Jr. and Edgar Martinez.

– The Mariners set a new club mark with their tenth straight win, 9-2 vs. Oakland. Seattle hit five HRs in the game including back-to-back-to-back homers by Alex Rodriguez, Ken Griffey Jr. and Edgar Martinez. 2000 – Team completes first ever-perfect road trip; going 6-0 against Baltimore & TB…wins season-high 8thgame. Kazuhiro Sasaki gets his 34th save, setting a new team record.

– Team completes first ever-perfect road trip; going 6-0 against Baltimore & TB…wins season-high 8thgame. Kazuhiro Sasaki gets his 34th save, setting a new team record. 2011 – Mike Carp ties a club rookie record going 5-for-5 and Alex Liddi hit his 2nd career home run (game-tying 2-run HR) to lead Seattle to a 5-4 win at Minnesota. Brandon League recorded his 35th save, escaping a self-induced bases loaded, no-out jam.

– Mike Carp ties a club rookie record going 5-for-5 and Alex Liddi hit his 2nd career home run (game-tying 2-run HR) to lead Seattle to a 5-4 win at Minnesota. Brandon League recorded his 35th save, escaping a self-induced bases loaded, no-out jam. 2015 – Felix Hernandez picked up his 18th win of the season and Robinson Canó and Franklin Gutierrez each homered as the Mariners took the series at Texas with a 9-2 win…Canó belted a 3-run home run in the 5th after an intentional walk to Nelson Cruz, his 17th of the season…Gutierrez went back-to-back with Canó, hitting home run number 15 of the season…Kyle Seager collected 3 hits, finishing the series going 6-for-13 (.462) and improving his career average at Globe Life Park to .353 (60×170).

