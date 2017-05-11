Cano suffered a strained quad in Philadelphia. Paxton has been cleared to start playing catch.

TORONTO — On a team full of players swinging hot bats, Robinson Cano might have been the best over the past few weeks. But a sore right quadriceps forced him out of the lineup on Thursday.

Cano was a late scratch from the Mariners’ starting lineup and didn’t not participate in the on-field pregame workout. The team announced the move just before the Mariners began batting practice. Mike Freeman was inserted into the lineup at second base and batting seventh. Nelson Cruz moved up to the No. 3 spot in the batting order that Cano usually occupies.

He suffered the quad strain on Tuesday night in Philadelphia after hitting a homer and doubling. He was removed in the fourth inning of the game. But he came back to play the next day, going 4-for-5 with a homer to help the Mariners win their fourth straight game. Cano is hitting .296 with an .895 on-base plus slugging percentage, eight doubles, eight homers and 28 RBI this season. Over his last 11 games, he’s hitting .386 with a 1.235 OPS, three doubles, five homers and 13 RBI.

Also …

Manager Scott Servais had some positive news for a pair of key players on the disabled list. Left-hander James Paxton has been cleared by doctors to start playing catch. Paxton is dealing with a minor forearm strain. The hope is he can return some time by the end of the Mariners’ upcoming homestand. He went on the disabled list on May 5 and was expected to miss two to three starts.

Outfielder Mitch Haniger met with doctors on Thursday to see if he will be cleared to begin baseball activity. Haniger suffered a strain oblique on April 26. The initial baseball activities would be very basic, including swings without actually hitting a baseball and then hitting off a tee. It’s a gradual process that will also included three or four rehab games in the minor leagues. The Mariners hope he’ll be ready to go before their big road trip that starts on May 23.

Reliever Steve Cishek is scheduled to start his rehab assignment on Thursday night with Class AAA Tacoma.

“Hopefully that goes well and hopefully he can join us — fingers crossed — when we get home,” Servais said.

Cishek will likely pitch at least twice for the Rainiers. After struggling in his first rehab stint, he felt much better following some bullpen sessions with pitching coach Mel Stottlemyre watching and offering mechanical advice. Cishek threw a 25-pitch simulated game on Monday.

“He made some strides,” Servais said. “The report I got was that he threw the ball well and the slider had late break to it. The ball had more life coming out of his hand. He felt better about it. He responded better physically the next day than he had in the past. I think he’s probably getting more comfortable in using his legs. It’s a big part of his delivery event though he’s a sidearm guy. He’s got a lot of moving parts and it helps create deception.”

Servais wasn’t ready to announce a starter for Saturday. It could depend if Sam Gaviglio or Dillon Overton is forced to pitch over the next two games. The Mariners could also call up a pitcher from Class AAA Tacoma.

