Both players are dealing with minor leg injuries and didn't participate in Monday's workout.

MIAMI — In their minds, there is no debate. They are here and they want to play.

Robinson Cano and Nelson Cruz, the Mariners two selections for the 2017 Major League Baseball All-Star Game, plan to play on Tuesday night at Marlins Park if American League interim manager Brad Mills calls on them.

Both players are dealing with leg injuries that have left them limping around the field and the bases in the last few weeks. It’s led to some fans and local radio hosts to debate as to whether they should actually participate in the game or take the time to rest their injuries.

The Mariners all-stars. They both hope to at least get an atbat in the game. pic.twitter.com/EV3aGim12q — Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) July 10, 2017

Cano seemed confused at such thinking.

“Of course, I want to play,” he said. “We are here and I want to play.

Cruz took a more diplomatic approach

“I think fans from Seattle deserve to see us play,” he said. “We are here to represent Seattle and the Mariners.”

Cruz may get one or two at-bats at the most as a replacement at designated hitter for Corey Dickerson, who was voted as the starter. Cano is one of three second baseman on the AL roster, so he’ll share some time with starter Jose Altuve and Baltimore’s Jonathan Schoop.

Both are aware of their injuries to the point where they didn’t participate in Monday’s workout. Cruz planned to get treatment and rest his sore right knee. He won’t take batting practice before Tuesday’s game either.

“I’m going to rest,” he said. “Whenever they need to me hit in the game, then I will hit.”

Asked to rate the pain in his knee on a scale from 1 to 10, Cruz, who is known for his high pain tolerance, laughed and said, “about a 5.”

Cruz injured the knee while sliding into second in a game on July 2. Before that Cruz had dealt with calf and hamstring issues in the season, but the knee injury was frustrating and confusing.

“Two days ago, I woke up and I felt really good,” he said. “I felt great. I was even jumping and I didn’t feel it. But then in BP I could feel it again.”

The injury has been diagnosed as a bruised knee.

“The MRI was good, everything was clear,” he said. “There’s nothing wrong with the knee. It’s a bruise below the knee where the tendons attach. It’s something I have to deal with. You just deal with the pain.”

But for how long?

“It’s weird because the doctor told me that one day it could just go away,” he said. “And I’m expecting and hoping for that day.”

Until then Cruz will limp around the bases trying to protect the knee as much as possible. Since the injury, he’s hitting .348 (8 for 23) with three homers and 11 RBI in the game since the injury. It’s left him circling the bases on home runs at a pace reminiscent of David Ortiz. Cruz cackled at the comparison.

“I feel like that,” he said in between laughs.

He leads the American League in RBI with 70 and is hitting .292 with an .892 on-base plus slugging percentage, 17 doubles and 17 homers.

Cano also was also a spectator for Monday’s workout, choosing to forgo batting practice and field work to rest his ailing quad that’s been an off-and-on issue since mid-May. Cano spent the workout chatting with teammates in the outfield. He wasn’t sure if he would workout before Tuesday’s game either.

“It feels okay,” he said. “I can play through it like I have been lately. I don’t like playing like that. But I don’t want to sit down either. In this game, if you don’t play with pain, then you aren’t playing the game.”

The pain comes for Cano when he makes the quick burst to leave the batter’s box or moving for a ground ball. It’s the injury that forced him to the disabled list at the end of May. In 75 games, he’s hitting .275 with an .813 OPS, 14 doubles, 17 homers and 60 RBI.

“I think it will be better Friday,” he sad. “These are still days off for us.”