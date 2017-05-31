The first of four voting updates for the American League starters was released on Wednesday

The first update of American League All-Star voting was released on Wednesday morning by Major League Baseball. As expected, three Mariners — Robinson Cano, Nelson Cruz and Jean Segura — received enough votes to rank in the top five at their positions.

Cruz leads all designated hitters with 457,050 votes and has a healthy lead over Edwin Encarnacion of the Indians, who is in second with 282,837. In 36 games, Cruz is hitting .279 with an .889 on-base plus slugging percentage, eight doubles, 12 homers and a league-leading 42 RBI.

Cano is fourth in voting at second base with 159,557. Starlin Castro leads all second baseman with 516,268 votes while Jose Altuve is a close second with 515,732. Cano is hitting .294 with an .877 OPS, 10 doubles, 10 homers and 34 RBI in 42 games.

Segura sits fifth in voting at shortstop with 169,487. Cleveland’s Francisco Lindor is the runaway leader at the position with 602,238 votes. Segura is second in the American League in batting with a .345 average, just a point behind Tampa’s Corey Dickerson, who is at .346. Segura has an .858 OPS with 10 doubles, four homers 20 RBI and 29 runs scored.

MLB fans can vote on the all-star starters a total of 35 times with a maximum of five votes in a 24-hour period on MLB.com. It ends on June 29.