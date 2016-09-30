The local chapter of the Baseball Writers Association of America handed out its 2016 awards for the Mariners. Robinson Cano was named the most valuable player, Hisashi Iwakuma was chosen as most valuable pitcher while Nelson Cruz was given the unsung hero awards.

The awards were handed out as part of a pregame ceremony of Friday night’s Fan Appreciation celebration at Safeco Field.

Robinson Cano was selected as Most Valuable Player, while Hisashi Iwakuma was chosen as Most Valuable Pitcher. The Unsung Hero Award, which is given to a player for his on the field and off the field contributions, went to Nelson Cruz.

“They are very deserving of the awards,” manager Scott Servais said.

After dealing with an early slump and a series of health issues in 2014, which was followed by plenty of offseason criticism, Cano has had a monster 2016 season, leading the Mariners with a .297 batting average to go with an .872 on-base plus slugging percentage, 33 doubles, two triples, 36 homers and 97 RBI. He was the Mariners only representative in the All-Star game. The 36 homers are the second most by a Mariners’ second baseman behind Bret Boone’s 37 in 2001.

It’s the second time Cano has won the award, also picking up the honor in 2014 — his first season with Seattle.

“Robbie, really from the get-go, from spring training throughout the season, has just had a phenomenal year,” Servais said. “Offensively, the numbers speak for themselves. But I think it’s also the plays he’s made defensively as well. That play he makes going to his right, I don’t know if there is anybody better at throwing across his body and getting as much on it as he does.”

Servais asked Cano to be more a vocal team leader this season and the veteran embraced the opportunity and responsibility.

Thought to be lost to the Dodgers via free agency in early December, Iwakuma decided to return to Seattle after issues with physical arose in Los Angeles. With injuries to Felix Hernandez and Taijuan Walker and struggles from Wade Miley and Nathan Karns, Iwakuma was the Marines most consistent starting pitcher this season. He hasn’t missed a start this season, taking the ball 32 times and posting a 16-12 record with a 3.96 ERA. He’s thrown 195 1/3 innings, striking out 142 batters and walking 45. He made 19 starts of pitching six innings or more while allowing three runs or fewer and six starts of seven innings or more and allowing two runs or fewer.

“We are lucky to have him with everything that went on in the offseason,” Servais said. “It’s fortunate that he came back to us. I don’t know where we would be without him, but I know we would not be in this spot – that is for sure. If you look back, he got off to a very slow start. He got on a great roll. Awesome what he’s done this year.”

It’s the second time that Iwakuma has won the award. He took home the honors in 2013. He’s the only pitcher to win the award besides Felix Hernandez since the 2008 season.

Cruz’s numbers put him into consideration for the MVP. He hit .287 — second highest batting average on the team — while leading the team with 41 homers, 102 RBI and a .910 OPS. He’s also assumed a larger leadership role this season and is favorite among Mariners staffers and employees and media for his availability and good natured personality.

Servais pointed to Cruz’s attitude and preparation as a reason for the recognition, mentioning the current wrist injury that has him in agony on missed swings but hasn’t kept him out of the lineup.

“It’s the grind and grind and even with what he’s going through now,” Servais said. “Last night, he beats out an infield hit. He’s always running hard, always doing the right thing. I’ve mentioned before but he’s maybe one of our most prepared players on the team. He’s looking at video and he’s a veteran player than knows the league very well. But he pays attention and he’s not just hanging out waiting for his at-bat. He’s helping his teammates. He’s doing all the things that a veteran guy should do.”

