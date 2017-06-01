The pitcher who the Mariners sent down gives up 10 runs, six earned, as Tacoma loses 12-9.

Rob Whalen, sent down by the Seattle Mariners on Sunday, gave up 10 runs as the Tacoma Rainiers opened a series in Fresno with a 12-9 loss to the Grizzlies on Thursday night.

Only six of the 10 runs were earned as the Rainiers made three errors. He gave up 10 hits, struck out five and walked none.

Tacoma had a 7-1 lead after its half of the third inning. The Grizzlies scored 11 runs between the third and sixth innings, including a six-run fifth.

Leonys Martin was 2-for-4 with a homer and two RBI for Tacoma.

Juan Centeno was 3-for-4 with a homer and four RBI for Fresno.