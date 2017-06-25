The Aces take three of four from Tacoma.

The Reno Aces pounded Rob Whalen for eight runs Sunday to beat the visiting Tacoma Rainiers 9-1 and wrap up the series.

Whalen fell to 0-5 and gave up the eight runs on five hits and four walks in 31/3 innings. He struck out four and saw his ERA climb to 6.38.

Christian Walker was 3 for 4 with two doubles, a homer and five RBI for Reno, which won three of the four-game series. Eric Jokisch picked up the win with seven shutout innings.

Andrew Alpin accounted for Tacoma’s only run with a solo homer in the eighth. Alpin has been hot, going 10 for 28 with eight RBI for the last 11 games. The Rainiers had just five hits.

The Rainiers open a series in Las Vegas on Monday to begin an eight-game homestand.