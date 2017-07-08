Dusten Knight and Tyler Rogers combined on a three-hit shutout as the Sacramento River Cats beat the Tacoma Rainiers 3-0 Saturday night to complete a Pacific Coast League sweep of a doubleheader.

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Dusten Knight and Tyler Rogers combined on a three-hit shutout as the Sacramento River Cats beat the Tacoma Rainiers 3-0 Saturday night to complete a Pacific Coast League doubleheader sweep.

Leonys Martin, Danny Muno and Gordon Beckham got the only hits for Tacoma (45-43). Austin Hutchison took the loss, yielding three hits and two runs in 12/3 innings.

In the first game, the River Cats beat the Rainiers 6-3 in the conclusion of a game suspended by rain April 7. Martin was 3 for 4 with two runs and a homer for Tacoma.