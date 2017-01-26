No, it's not Jose Canseco's or Luis Sojo's. It's one of 18,000 replicas given away to fans 14 and younger before a 2015 Mariners game against the Yankees in New York.

How badly does Felix Hernandez wants to pitch in the postseason? So much so, apparently, that he’s hanging onto a replica 2000 World Series ring given away by the Yankees in 2015.

It caused a minor stir when one of the items found stolen from Hernandez in a major burglary sting was a 2000 Yankees World Series ring. When Bellevue police wouldn’t allow reporters to see the other side of the ring, which would’ve been engraved with a player’s name, speculation of whose it might be ran rampant.

Turns out it was nobody’s. At least not any player’s. According to the New York Daily News, which obtained photos of the engraved side of the ring, it was a replica version, given away on July 19, 2015, a 2-1 Yankees win over the M’s.

Hernandez pitched six innings, allowing one run on five hits and striking out five. And he was apparently one of the lucky first 18,000 guests 14 and younger to receive a commemorative ring celebrating the 15th anniversary of the Yankees’ 2000 World Series.

What about the replica ring rang alarm bells? Where a player’s last name would be engraved was instead “BETTERIDGE est. 1897,” the makers of the replica rings, Betteridge Jewelers.

It’s unclear whether Bellevue PD accounted for the ring valuing at less than $30, rather than $36,000 when they estimated the total haul of the burglaries was nearly $3 million.