Tacoma starter Dillon Overton allowed 10 earned runs in 31/3 innings as the Rainiers lost 14-4 to the Reno Aces on Monday night in a Pacific Coast League game at Cheney Stadium.

After Tacoma scored a pair in the bottom of the first inning to tie the score at 2-2, Reno scored six runs in the top of the second inning and the rout was on.

Danny Muno hit his third home run of the season, a two-run shot in the sixth inning for the Rainiers.

Tacoma was held to just four hits.

The Aces, who had 14 hits, hit home runs in each of the first three innings off Overton.

One bright note for the Rainers was Emilio Pagan, who allowed just one hit in 21/3 innings of scoreless relief.