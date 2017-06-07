Christian Walker drove in four runs, including a three-run homer, to help the Aces to an 8-3 victory over the Rainiers.

Reno’s Ildemaro Vargas continued his torrid series against the Rainiers. He was 3 for 5 with a two-run homer in the ninth. Vargas is 11 for 15 (.733) in the series with two home runs and nine RBI.

Walker, Socrates Brito, and Carlos Rivera each drove in a run in the eighth to give the Aces a 6-3 lead.

Tacoma designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach hit a two-run homer. D.J. Peterson singled twice and stole a base.

Erik Davis (4-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Ryne Harper (3-2) took the loss.