RENO, Nev. — The Reno Aces scored four runs in the eighth inning and went on to beat the Tacoma Rainiers 9-5 Saturday night in a Pacific Coast League game.
Daniel Vogelbach hit a three-run homer for the Rainiers (38-35). Leonys Martin had two hits, and Tyler Smith and Zach Shank each drove in a run.
Christian Bergman started for Tacoma. He went 42/3 innings, allowing seven hits and five runs.
AquaSox win
PASCO — Johnny Slater homered as the Everett AquaSox beat the Tri-City Dust Devils 4-3.
Slater had two hits, as did Johnny Adams. Joseph Rosa, Onil Pena and Adams each drove in a run.
