Manager Scott Servais was impressed by Thyago Vieira's fastball and his ability to control his emotions and effort the first bullpen session.

PEORIA, Ariz. — It wasn’t the blazing fastball that hissed out of his hand and made the catcher’s glove sound like a small explosion upon impact. It wasn’t the fact that those fastballs were roughly 95 mph and up. In his first bullpen of the spring, reliever Thyago Vieira impressed manager Scott Servais with what he didn’t do — overthrow.

“I was shocked at how controlled his effort was,” Servais said. “This is a kid that has gone from kind of being almost off the map, like literally off our board, to a guy that gets added to the 40-man roster. My first reaction was, ‘this should be interesting, he’s going to try and throw 100 mph.’ And he didn’t. I think he was coached up very well by our pitching guys. I heard one of the comments was ‘Hey just throw it down the middle at 95 mph nice and easy.'”

Vieira’s reputation of being a flame thrower with a fastball that can touch 103 mph and sit consistently at 99-100 mph drew a crowd of onlookers as he pitched. Front office staff, coaches and several of the catchers, including Mike Zunino and Carlos Ruiz, watched intently as Vieira took the mound.

“That was amazing,” he said. “It’s unbelievable and a good experience for me, too. Because I come here to try to do my best job.”

And yet, he didn’t go crazy and try throw too hard in that first session to wow the people watching like many young pitchers in his situation would have done.

“I didn’t try to do too much,” he said. “I tried to throw strikes.”

Something as simple as throwing strikes wasn’t always easy for Vieira. As a prospect in the Mariners’ minor league system, his command on the 20-80 scouting scale was at the low end.

“Yeah and 20 was probably a big on his (command) number,” Servais said.

Vieira was a candidate to be released before last season. Signed a non-drafted free agent out of Brazil at age 17, he had shown little in his first five seasons within the organization, except for a blazing fastball and a propensity to terrify hitters with his inability to control where that fastball would go once it left his hand. But Ethan Katz, a newcomer to the organization as Class A Bakersfield’s coach last year, asked to work individually with Vieira last spring to harness his talent. Katz reworked Vieira’s mechanics, simplifying them and making them more efficient.

“I’ve known Ethan for a long time and I know how he is wired,” Servais said. “He worked for me over with the Angels. We brought him over here. (Vieira) was kind of his project. Ethan is really good at that. I think more than anything he’s really good at connecting with the player. He certainly won over Vieira in the adjustments he made. Then you start having success and it just grows from there.”

The two worked on the mechanical changes every day during spring training and later in Bakersfield.

“Every day he was telling me to go work with the slider and fastball command and towel drill with him,” Vieira said. “It helped me a lot because I stayed more consistent with my motion and got more confidence.”

The results came with the changes. Vieira posted a 1-0 record with a 2.84 ERA in 34 games with the Blaze. He started off slow, allowing 10 earned runs in his first 7 2/3 innings pitched in six games. But then found his rhythm with the delivery, allowing just four runs in his next 28 appearances — a total of 36 2/3 innings pitched. He struck out at least one hitter in 26 of those 28 appearance and 15 of those games with two strikeouts.

It earned him an invite to the Arizona Fall League where he pitched well and also hit 103 mph with a fastball. The Mariners added him to the 40-man roster to avoid having him selected in the Rule 5 draft. On the day he headed home from the AFL back to Brazil, he got a phone call while standing in the airport ready to board his flight. It was general manager Jerry Dipoto.

“He tells me, ‘We put you on the 40-man roster,’ and I said, ‘Wow, really?’ That’s amazing. I’m so happy,'” Vieira said. “Then I called my wife and said, ‘Hey, I have good news for us.'”

The 40-man roster spot included the automatic invitation to spring training where the big league coaching staff will watch him closely.

“This is unbelievable,” he said. “This is my first time. I’m so happy for the great opportunity. I want to say thank you to the Mariners for giving me the opportunity. I’m going to try to do my best.”

The Mariners hope the opportunity will help fast track Vieira’s late development and give them another power-arm option in the minor league system that can help them in the season. Vieira is likely slated to join Class AA Arkansas to start the season, which will be a good fit with Katz moving up to be the pitching coach for the Travelers. A year ago, both Edwin Diaz and Dan Altavilla made the jump from Class AA to the big leagues in the same season. Could Vieira do the same?

“You start having success and it just grows from there,” Servais said. “I’m really anxious to see how that plays out. Again, he needs a lot more minor league innings, but it’s fun to see.”