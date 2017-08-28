Right-hander Dan Altavilla was optioned back to Tacoma to make room.

BALTIMORE — The Mariners made a swap of relievers to freshen up an overworked bullpen as they head into the final series of their grueling four-city road trip.

On Monday morning, Seattle selected the minor league contract of right-hander Christian Bergman and added him to the 40-man and 25-man roster. To make room on the active roster, right-hander Dan Altavilla was optioned to Class AAA Tacoma. Altavilla mopped the Mariners mess of a loss on Sunday in New York, pitching the final three innings in a 10-1 loss. The career-high usage in one game would’ve made him unavailable till at Wednesday at the earliest.

This will be Bergman’s third stint with the Mariners this season. The 29-year-old was designated for assignment on Aug. 15 and then outrighted to Tacoma on Aug. 16. He has made two starts with the Rainiers since then. This season, he’s made eight starts and three relief appearances for the Mariners posting a 4-4 record and 4.92 ERA with 33 strikeouts and 14 walks in 51 1/3 innings pitched.

Altavilla, 24, has been with the Mariners four times this season and will likely be back for a fifth time when his 10-day minimum is up with the expanded rosters in September. He’s 1-1 with a 5.19 ERA in 31 relief appearances.