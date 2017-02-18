The Mariners had an abbreviated workout after rain hit the Phoenix area on Saturday.

PEORIA, Ariz. — It happens usually once during every spring training. And though it seems to be an annual tradition, it still can be quite disrupting to the Groundhog Day rhythm of what teams are trying to accomplish for the season.

Rain.

While it’s a staple during spring in the Pacific NorthWest, it’s a rare and random occurrence in Arizona after Feb. 1. But there is usually one day where the sky gets gray and precipitation falls from the sky. It happened on Saturday. The Phoenix-area got hit with some rain from a storm that drilled California hard in the previous days. Some areas started to get rain late Friday evening/early Saturday morning.

The Mariners adjusted their Saturday workout accordingly, not wanting to risk injury with players running around on soggy fields in drills that are done every day. All on field work was cancelled besides pitchers playing catch.

“It won’t be too bad today,” manager Scott Servais said. “Our mounds are covered down here so we’ll get the bullpens in and that’s the biggest thing to try and get through every day, making sure those guy throw their bullpens. We’ll get that in. Hopefully the other guys get out and play a little catch. Obviously, we will not go on the field and do any of our PFP (pitcher’s fielding practice) stuff. It is a little longer spring training. You never like the rain days, but we’ll get through it.”

The shortened workout for pitchers and catches doesn’t mean there won’t be a lot activity going on at the complex. It’s report and physical day for Mariners’ position players. But the rain could affect the first full squad workout scheduled for Sunday.

The forecast calls for rain throughout the Saturday and into Sunday. While it may not be heavy rainfall at times, the fields will likely be saturated. The Mariners won’t take any chances in wet conditions.

“We’re anticipating it probably does,” Servais said of Sunday rain. “We may start a little later tomorrow. I don’t know what kind of field access we’ll have. We might get an inch of rain here. You never know. We’ll take a look at in the morning. It does affect the first day. Everyone is excited, they want to get out there and run around a little bit. But you can’t control the weather.”

Also …

*** Mariners centerfielder Leonys Martin won’t be report to Peoria on Saturday for his physical. He has been excused by the Mariners management for the first few workouts.

“Leonys Martin will be a couple of days late for personal reasons,” Servais said. “He’s got some things to take care of back in Miami. I’ve talked to Leonys on the phone. Everybody is cool with that. I just want him take care of a few things there before he comes over. It will be maybe Tuesday or Wednesdays before you see Leonys.”

Servais was adamant that it’s not a health issue.

“He’s absolutely healthy,” Servais said. “He’s 100 percent. It has nothing to do with that. Just some things he needs to take care of. We’ve got time. We are not in a rush.”

*** Reliever Jean Machi has been made it to Arizona after visa issues delayed him from reporting. He is expected to take a physical on Saturday with the position players and be ready to join the pitchers on Sunday.