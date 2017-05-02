After allowing one run, reliever Dean Kiekhefer got out of a bases-loaded jam with a strikeout and a fly out to preseve the Rainiers’ 5-3 win over the Las Vegas 51s.

LAS VEGAS — One night after blowing a three-run lead in the ninth inning, the Tacoma Rainiers seemed on the verge of doing it again Tuesday.

But after allowing one run, reliever Dean Kiekhefer got out of a bases-loaded jam with a strikeout and a fly out to preseve the Rainiers’ 5-3 win over the Las Vegas 51s.

Zach Shank and Dario Pizzano hit homers to help give Tacoma a 5-2 lead, the same score it led Sacramento after eight innings Monday.

Things got scary when the 51s loaded the bases with one out, then cut the lead to 5-3 when Kiekhefer hit a batter.

But he persevered, getting his third save.