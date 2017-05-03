Recently-acquired third baseman Seth Mejias-Brean was 2 for 5.

The Tacoma Rainiers (16-9) climbed to a season-best seven-games over .500 with a 5-2 victory in 11 innings over the Las Vegas 51s (13-14) on Wednesday afternoon in a Pacific Coast League game at Cashman Field.

First baseman D.J. Peterson, left fielder Dario Pizzano, and designated hitter Tyler O’Neill — filling the 4-5-6 spots in the Rainiers lineup — combined to go 6 for 14 with four runs scored, two doubles, a home run, and three RBI. Recently-acquired third baseman Seth Mejias-Brean, traded from the Cincinnati Reds a few days ago for a player to be named later, was 2 for 5.

Tacoma’s offense erupted for three runs on four hits and a walk in the top of the 11th inning.

Rainiers starting pitcher Ryan Weber allowed just two runs on seven hits over six innings of work.

