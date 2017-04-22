The Tacoma Rainiers scored four runs in the first inning and went on to beat the host Albuquerque Isotopes 5-3 Saturday night in a Pacific Coast League game.

The Tacoma Rainiers scored four runs in the first inning and went on to beat the host Albuquerque Isotopes 5-3 Saturday night in a Pacific Coast League game.

Christian Bergman (3-0) pitched 61/3 innings for the Rainiers (10-6) and earned the victory. Bergman scattered eight hits, allowed two runs, walked two and struck out three.

Dean Kiekhefer pitched one scoreless inning of relief for Tacoma. Casey Fien finished the final 12/3 innings, allowing one run on two hits to earn his first save of the season.

The Rainiers rocketed out to a 4-0 lead on run-scoring singles from designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach, right fielder Ben Gamel and third baseman D.J Peterson.

In the fifth inning, catcher Tuffy Gosewisch hit a sacrifice fly to score Dario Pizzano and extend Tacoma’s lead to 5-2.

Gamel and Peterson each had two hits for the Rainiers.