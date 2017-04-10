The Tacoma Rainiers beat the Sacramento River Cats 3-1 in the first game of a doubleheader, losing the second 4-0.
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Daniel Vogelbach hit a run-scoring double in the fourth inning, leading the Tacoma Rainiers to a 3-1 win over the Sacramento River Cats on Monday in the first game of a Pacific Coast League doubleheader.
Jean Machi got Ali Castillo to fly out with a runner on first to end the game for his first save of the season.
Tyler O’Neill doubled and scored on Vogelbach’s double to give the Rainiers a 1-0 lead. The Rainiers took the lead for good in the sixth when Zach Shank hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Dario Pizzano. Starter Chase De Jong (1-0) got the win, allowing one run on two hits in 51/3 innings.
Sacramento won the second game 4-0, dropping the Rainiers to 1-3 this season.
