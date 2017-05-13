Boog Powell doubled and singled twice, scoring four runs as the Tacoma Rainiers beat the Round Rock Express 8-1 in the second game of a doubleheader at Cheney Stadium.

The Seattle Times

TACOMA — Boog Powell doubled and singled twice, scoring four runs as the Tacoma Rainiers beat the Round Rock Express 8-1 in the second game of a Pacific Coast League doubleheader on Saturday at Cheney Stadium.

Round Rock won the first game 5-0.

In the nightcap, Daniel Vogelbach homered and singled with four runs batted in and two runs scored for Tacoma (22-12).

Nick Hagadone (1-1) got the win with 11/3 innings of scoreless relief.

In the first game, the Rainiers were blanked for the fourth time this season, while the Express staff recorded its first shutout of the year.

From The Associated Press and internet reports