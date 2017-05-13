Boog Powell doubled and singled twice, scoring four runs as the Tacoma Rainiers beat the Round Rock Express 8-1 in the second game of a doubleheader at Cheney Stadium.

TACOMA — Boog Powell doubled and singled twice, scoring four runs as the Tacoma Rainiers beat the Round Rock Express 8-1 in the second game of a Pacific Coast League doubleheader on Saturday at Cheney Stadium.

Round Rock won the first game 5-0.

In the nightcap, Daniel Vogelbach homered and singled with four runs batted in and two runs scored for Tacoma (22-12).

Nick Hagadone (1-1) got the win with 11/3 innings of scoreless relief.

In the first game, the Rainiers were blanked for the fourth time this season, while the Express staff recorded its first shutout of the year.