The Tacoma Rainiers split a doubleheader with the Omaha Storm Chasers, winning the first game 7-2 and losing the second 4-2.

PAPILLION, Neb. — Daniel Vogelbach hit a two-run homer in the first inning, leading the Tacoma Rainiers to a 7-2 victory over the Omaha Storm Chasers on Wednesday in the first game of a Pacific Coast League doubleheader.

Omaha won the second game 4-2.

The home run by Vogelbach scored Tyler O’Neill to give the Rainiers a 2-0 lead.

The Rainiers later added three runs in the fourth and one in the fifth and seventh to secure the victory.

Leonys Martin homered and singled, scoring two runs for Tacoma (24-13).

Tacoma left-hander Kyle Hunter (1-0) picked up the win after allowing one run on five hits over five innings.

In the second game, Eric Skoglund tossed a three-hit complete game and Raul Mondesi homered and had two hits, driving in three, for Omaha.

Skoglund (2-3) picked up the win after he struck out four and walked two while allowing two runs.

Tacoma took a 2-1 lead in the third after Danny Muno and Martin hit back-to-back solo homers.

Dean Kiekhefer (0-1) went one inning, allowing two runs and three hits while striking out one.