For the second consecutive day, the Tacoma Rainiers and the Omaha Storm Chaser split a doubleheader.

PAPILLION, Neb. — Mike Zunino scored the decisive run on a wild pitch in the sixth inning as the Tacoma Rainiers beat the Omaha Storm Chasers 1-0 in the first game of a doubleheader Thursday.

Zunino scored after he reached base on a walk, advanced to second on a single by Seth Mejias-Brean and then went to third on an out.

Emilio Pagan (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, two-hit relief.

In the second game, Christian Binford and Malcom Culver combined for a shutout as Omaha topped Tacoma 5-0.

Binford (3-0) went six scoreless innings, allowing four hits while striking out five and walking three to get the win. Loser Paul Paez (0-1) went four innings, allowing two runs and two hits.