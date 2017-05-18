For the second consecutive day, the Tacoma Rainiers and the Omaha Storm Chaser split a doubleheader.
PAPILLION, Neb. — Mike Zunino scored the decisive run on a wild pitch in the sixth inning as the Tacoma Rainiers beat the Omaha Storm Chasers 1-0 in the first game of a doubleheader Thursday.
Zunino scored after he reached base on a walk, advanced to second on a single by Seth Mejias-Brean and then went to third on an out.
Emilio Pagan (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, two-hit relief.
In the second game, Christian Binford and Malcom Culver combined for a shutout as Omaha topped Tacoma 5-0.
Binford (3-0) went six scoreless innings, allowing four hits while striking out five and walking three to get the win. Loser Paul Paez (0-1) went four innings, allowing two runs and two hits.
