Chase De Jong improves to 2-0 after giving up a run in five innings.

Share story

By
The Seattle Times

Chase De Jong, who started the season in the Mariners’ bullpen, picked up the win as the Tacoma Rainiers beat the Albuquerque Isotopes 3-1 on Sunday afternoon to extend their win streak to four games.

De Jong improved to 2-0 after giving up a run on five hits over five innings. He struck out six and walked none.

Steve Baron’s two-run single in the second inning gave the Rainiers all the runs they needed. Gordon Beckham gave the Rainiers an insurance run by leading off the eighth inning with a home run.

Ben Gamel was 2 for 4 for the Rainiers, who wrap up the three-game set with the Isotopes on Monday.

Most Read Stories

3-course dinners for $32 starting April 2.
Seattle Times staff