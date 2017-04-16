Chase De Jong improves to 2-0 after giving up a run in five innings.
Chase De Jong, who started the season in the Mariners’ bullpen, picked up the win as the Tacoma Rainiers beat the Albuquerque Isotopes 3-1 on Sunday afternoon to extend their win streak to four games.
De Jong improved to 2-0 after giving up a run on five hits over five innings. He struck out six and walked none.
Steve Baron’s two-run single in the second inning gave the Rainiers all the runs they needed. Gordon Beckham gave the Rainiers an insurance run by leading off the eighth inning with a home run.
Ben Gamel was 2 for 4 for the Rainiers, who wrap up the three-game set with the Isotopes on Monday.
