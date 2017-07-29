Ian Miller, Taylor Motter and Gordon Beckham each had three hits as the Tacoma Rainiers beat the Oklahoma City Dodgers 14-9 on Saturday.
OKLAHOMA CITY — Ian Miller, Taylor Motter and Gordon Beckham each had three hits as the Tacoma Rainiers beat the Oklahoma City Dodgers 14-9 on Saturday in the Pacific Coast League.
Motter doubled and singled twice, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple.
Tacoma (54-53) started the scoring with a five-run third inning, including a single by Beckham that scored Miller.
Tacoma left-hander Marco Gonzales (8-4) allowed five runs — three earned — on just two hits over six innings. He struck out four and walked four.
