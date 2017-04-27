Tacoma takes advantage of six walks and a wild pitch in the second inning to score four runs.

The Seattle Times

They played only five innings and got only two hits, but the Tacoma Rainiers picked up a Pacific Coast League win on Thursday night against the Sacramento RiverCats 4-0 at Cheney Stadium.

The game was called in the fifth inning after a rain delay of about 30 minutes. It was the opening game of a four-game series.

Mike Freeman, who was sent down from the Mariners on Monday, got the only two hits, going 2 for 3.

The Rainiers scored four runs in the second inning on a single, six walks and a wild pitch.

Christian Bergman got the win for Tacoma, throwing five shutout innings on two hits. He struck out six and walked none.

From sports-information reports.