The Tacoma Rainiers closed out their Pacific Coast League season with a 4-1 loss to the host Las Vegas 51s on Monday afternoon.

The Rainiers (66-76) offense tallied six hits, all singles. Catcher Alexander Capriata, who served much of the season as Tacoma’s bullpen catcher, went 1 for 3 with a stolen base.

Andrew Aplin provided Tacoma’s only run with an RBI single in the fourth inning.