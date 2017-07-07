Leonys Martin hit a run-scoring single in the fifth inning to help the Tacoma Rainiers beat the Sacramento River Cats 2-1 on Friday night.
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Leonys Martin hit a run-scoring single in the fifth inning to help the Tacoma Rainiers beat the Sacramento River Cats 2-1 on Friday night.
Danny Muno scored on the play after he reached on a single and advanced to third on a sacrifice fly by Steven Baron. Baron’s sac fly scored Zach Shank to tie the game 1-1.
Muno singled twice and also stole a base for the Rainiers (45-41).
Tacoma starter Jonathan Aro went four innings, striking out seven. Ryan Kelly (1-1) got the win with two innings of one-hit relief. Jean Machi retired the side in order for his 10th save.
Salem-Keizer 9, at Everett 7
Juan Camacho hit a two-run homer for the AquaSox (9-14). Joseph Rosa and Camacho scored two runs each for Everett, and Johnny Adams had two hits.
