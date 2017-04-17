D.J. Peterson, Steve Baron and Ben Gamel each hit their first home runs of the season Monday afternoon to lead the Tacoma Rainiers to a 4-3 victory and a series sweep over the Albuquerque Isotopes at Cheney Stadium.

Tacoma (7-4) has now won five consecutive games, and the Rainers lead the Pacific Coast League Pacific Northern Division.

Rainiers starter Christian Bergman improved to 2-0, allowing three runs on six hits in 62/3 innings. He struck out four and walked two.

Baron gave the Rainiers a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the third inning, lining a home run into left field.

The Rainiers took the lead for good in the sixth inning on back-to-back homers: Peterson’s two-run homer and Gamel’s solo shot to right field.