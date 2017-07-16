Tyler White hit a three-run homer with one out in the top of the ninth, sending the Fresno Grizzlies to a 5-4 victory over the Tacoma Rainiers on Sunday afternoon in a Pacific Coast League game.

Tyler White hit a three-run homer with one out in the top of the ninth inning, sending the Fresno Grizzlies to a 5-4 victory over the Tacoma Rainiers on Sunday afternoon in a Pacific Coast League game.

Rainiers closer Jean Machi entered the game in the ninth inning with a 4-2 lead, but ended up blowing a save opportunity for the fifth time this season.

D.J. Peterson hit his 11th homer of the season for Tacoma.

Everett loses in EUgene

The Everett AquaSox fell 5-3 to the Eugene Emeralds, losing their third straight game. The AquaSox were outhit 13-6.