Tyler White hit a three-run homer with one out in the top of the ninth inning, sending the Fresno Grizzlies to a 5-4 victory over the Tacoma Rainiers on Sunday afternoon in a Pacific Coast League game.
Rainiers closer Jean Machi entered the game in the ninth inning with a 4-2 lead, but ended up blowing a save opportunity for the fifth time this season.
D.J. Peterson hit his 11th homer of the season for Tacoma.
Everett loses in EUgene
The Everett AquaSox fell 5-3 to the Eugene Emeralds, losing their third straight game. The AquaSox were outhit 13-6.
