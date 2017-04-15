Ryan Weber allowed just two hits over five innings, leading the Tacoma Rainiers over the Albuquerque Isotopes in a 2-0 Pacific Coast League win Saturday at Cheney Stadium.
Jean Machi got Chris Denorfia to ground out with runners on first and third to end the game for his second save of the season.
Weber struck out three.
Both runs for Tacoma came in the sixth inning when Daniel Vogelbach hit an RBI single and Ben Gamel hit a sacrifice fly.
Dillon Overton (1-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief.
