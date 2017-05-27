Salt Lake City defeated the Tacoma Rainiers 8-4 on Saturday.
SALT LAKE CITY — Eric Young Jr. homered, doubled and singled, scoring three runs as the Salt Lake Bees topped the Tacoma Rainiers 8-4 on Saturday in a Pacific Coast League game.
Matt Williams homered for Salt Lake.
The Rainiers (29-19) cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Tyler O’Neill hit a solo home run and Andrew Aplin hit an RBI double.
Tacoma starter Chase De Jong (2-2) took the loss.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle Zestimates are off by $40,000; now hundreds of data crunchers vie to improve Zillow’s model
- Seattle once again nation’s fastest-growing big city; population exceeds 700,000 | FYI Guy
- 2 men shot at Seattle’s Gas Works Park; suspect sought
- Off-lease used cars are flooding market, pushing prices down
- 2 Bellevue High students investigated in alleged rape of 14-year-old girl at Yarrow Point party
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.