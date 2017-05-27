Salt Lake City defeated the Tacoma Rainiers 8-4 on Saturday.

SALT LAKE CITY — Eric Young Jr. homered, doubled and singled, scoring three runs as the Salt Lake Bees topped the Tacoma Rainiers 8-4 on Saturday in a Pacific Coast League game.

Matt Williams homered for Salt Lake.

The Rainiers (29-19) cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Tyler O’Neill hit a solo home run and Andrew Aplin hit an RBI double.

Tacoma starter Chase De Jong (2-2) took the loss.