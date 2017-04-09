Daniel Vogelbach was 2-for-3 but Tacoma falls 5-1.
The Tacoma Rainiers fell to 0-2 after a 5-1 loss to the host Sacramento RiverCats on Sunday afternoon.
Daniel Vogelbach was 2 for 3 with a walk, and catcher Steve Baron drove in the only run of the game for Tacoma. Kelby Tomlinson was 3 for 3 with three runs for Sacramento.
Tacoma’s Dylan Unsworth picked up the loss, giving up two runs on seven hits over 52/3 innings. He struck out two and walked none.
Tacoma and Sacramento wrap up the season-opening series Monday with a doubleheader to make up for Thursday’s rain out.
