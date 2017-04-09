Daniel Vogelbach was 2-for-3 but Tacoma falls 5-1.
The Tacoma Rainiers fell to 0-2 after a 5-1 loss to the host Sacramento RiverCats on Sunday afternoon.
Daniel Vogelbach was 2 for 3 with a walk, and catcher Steve Baron drove in the only run of the game for Tacoma. Kelby Tomlinson was 3 for 3 with three runs for Sacramento.
Tacoma’s Dylan Unsworth picked up the loss, giving up two runs on seven hits over 52/3 innings. He struck out two and walked none.
Tacoma and Sacramento wrap up the season-opening series Monday with a doubleheader to make up for Thursday’s rain out.
Most Read Stories
- After abuse allegations against Ed Murray, political opponents may see opening in Seattle mayoral race
- Video of passenger getting dragged off flight sparks uproar
- West Seattle star Nate Pryor picks Washington
- Angels rally with seven runs in ninth inning to complete sweep of Mariners
- Boeing 737, which ‘took the aviation world by storm,’ marks 50 years of flight VIEW
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.