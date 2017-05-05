The Tacoma pitching staff struggled in a 9-1 loss in Las Vegas.

The Las Vegas 51s had their way with Tacoma’s pitchers in a 9-1 win on Friday night that kept the visiting Rainiers from a Pacific Coast League sweep.

Starter Chris Heston gave up four runs on four hits in five innings. Mark Lowe gave up two runs and Lane Ratliff yielded three more.

Travis Taijeron was 2 for 4 with a double, homer and three RBI for Las Vegas.

Tyler Smith drove in the lone run for Tacoma, going 1 for 4. Daniel Vogelbach was 2 for 4, and Seth Mejias-Bean, in his fourth game with Tacoma, was 2 for 2 with two walks.

The Rainiers head to New Orleans on Saturday.