It’s the sixth consecutive season the Rainiers have multiple All-Stars.
Two Rainiers were named to the Triple-A All-Star Game, which will be in Tacoma on July 12.
First baseball Daniel Vogelbach and reliever Jean Machi made the club, which was announced Wednesday.
• Boog Powell was 3 for 4 with a homer and four RBI as the Rainers beat Las Vegas 7-2.
AquaSox win
Eugene Helder was 3 for 5 with three doubles and an RBI as the Everett AquaSox finished a series with the Vancouver Canadiens with a 7-5 win.
Most Read Stories
- Elizabeth Warren: ‘The next step is single-payer’ health care
- Seattle No. 1 in home-price growth again; starter homes require half of income
- Costco is testing a new burger in Seattle, and it might remind you of Shake Shack
- Zillow vs. McMansion Hell: Seattle company not backing off fight with blog despite PR fiasco
- Washington lawmakers reach tentative state budget deal, but no details made public
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.