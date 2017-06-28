It’s the sixth consecutive season the Rainiers have multiple All-Stars.

Two Rainiers were named to the Triple-A All-Star Game, which will be in Tacoma on July 12.

First baseball Daniel Vogelbach and reliever Jean Machi made the club, which was announced Wednesday.

• Boog Powell was 3 for 4 with a homer and four RBI as the Rainers beat Las Vegas 7-2.

AquaSox win

Eugene Helder was 3 for 5 with three doubles and an RBI as the Everett AquaSox finished a series with the Vancouver Canadiens with a 7-5 win.