The Tacoma Rainiers managed just five hits in a 2-1 loss at Iowa.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Jake Buchanan threw seven scoreless innings, leading the Iowa Cubs over the Tacoma Rainiers 2-1 in a Pacific Coast League game on Friday night.

Zac Rosscup allowed a run, but got D.J. Peterson to hit into a double play with a runner on first to end the game for his first save of the season.

The Rainiers (25-15) cut into their 2-0 deficit in the eighth inning when Seth Mejias-Brean hit a run-scoring triple, driving in Tyler Smith.

Rob Whalen (0-2) went eight innings, allowing two runs and four hits to take the hard-luck loss. He also struck out five and walked two.