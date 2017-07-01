Leonys Martin’s solo home run was the only offensive bright spot of a 4-1 loss.

By
The Seattle Times

The Tacoma Rainiers were held to just three hits in a 4-1 loss to the Albuquerque Isotopes on Saturday night at Cheney Stadium.

The Rainiers’ lone offensive bright spot was Leonys Martin’s solo home run in the sixth inning. He was 1 for 4 with a strikeout.

Chase De Jong picked up the loss, giving up four runs (only two earned) on five hits over 61/3 innings. He struck out five and walked one.

White gets first homer

The Mariners’ first-round draft pick, Evan White, hit his first pro home run, a solo shot in the second inning of the Everett AquaSox’s 11-2 loss to the host Hillsboro Hops.

It was the third consecutive loss for the AquaSox. Michael Suarez took the loss after giving up four runs on five hits over three innings.

From sports-information reports.