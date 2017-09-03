Everett’s season ends in Spokane. Tacoma’s ends on Monday in Las Vegas.

The Everett AquaSox lost their season finale in walkoff fashion on Sunday night.

Austin O’Banion’s RBI single in the 10th inning gave Spokane a 3-2 win over the visiting Sox. The win clinched a playoff spot for the Indians.

Everett finished the season 36-40 and 19-19 in the second half.

Chris Torres led off the game with a homer for Everett. Onil Pena hit one with one out.

Las Vegas 2, Tacoma 1

The Rainiers lost their penultimate game in a walkoff as the 51s won in the ninth on a two-out RBI single by Jhoan Urena.

Las Vegas tied the game in the eighth inning on a home run by Xorge Carrillo.

Tacoma was held to four singles. Tyler Cloyd started and gave up three hits over five shutout innings. Tacoma ends its season Monday in Las Vegas.