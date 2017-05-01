After the Tacoma Rainiers rallied with four runs in the bottom of the eighth inning, the Sacramento River Cats responded.
TACOMA — The team with the last four-run rally was the winner Monday night at Cheney Stadium.
After the Tacoma Rainiers rallied with four runs in the bottom of the eighth inning, the Sacramento River Cats responded with four runs in the top of the ninth inning for a 6-5 win in a Pacific Coast League game.
Mark Lowe came in to pitch the ninth for the Rainiers, and gave up Tacoma’s lead, allowing a run-scoring double to Ryder Jones and a two-run double to Chris Marrero.
Nick Hagadone came in to relieve with the bases loaded and threw a wild pitch that brought home the winning run.
Zach Shank and Steve Baron each had two-run singles for Tacoma during its four-run eighth.
