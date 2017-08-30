Shane Robinson hit a two-run double in the eighth inning, leading the Salt Lake Bees to a 7-2 win over the Tacoma Rainiers at Cheney Stadium.
Shane Robinson hit a two-run double in the eighth inning, leading the Salt Lake Bees to a 7-2 win over the Tacoma Rainiers on Wednesday in a Pacific Coast League game at Cheney Stadium.
Mike Marjama, Andrew Aplin and Tuffy Gosewisch each had two hits for the Rainiers (65-72). Marjama and Kyle Waldrop had the runs batted in.
Pat Light (1-2) took the loss, allowing four runs on four hits in 21/3 innings.
Eugene 12, at Everett 0
Joe Venturino and and Eugene Helder each had two hits for the AquaSox (35-38).
