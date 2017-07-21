Outfielder Zach Shank hit a sacrifice fly to score Gordon Beckham, giving the Tacoma Rainiers a 4-3 victory over visiting Sacramento.

TACOMA – Outfielder Zach Shank hit a sacrifice fly deep to left field to score Gordon Beckham in the bottom of the 10th inning, giving the Tacoma Rainiers a 4-3 victory over the Sacramento River Cats in a Pacific Coast League baseball game Friday night.

Tacoma outfielder Leonys Martin tied the score at 3-3 in the ninth after stealing second and scoring after an error on the same play.

Everett AquaSox

• Catcher David Banuelos drove in four runs to lead Everett to a 10-4 victory over the visiting Boise Hawks in a Northwest League game.